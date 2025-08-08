- Fixed issue with customers sometimes stuck in table when they ask for coffee in Bakery DLC.

- Fixed some items shrink, scale or strech in Bakery DLC

- Fixed Blackjack game

- Fixed Chefs Arena mode

- Fixed some recipes disappeared on recipe menu

- Fixed issue with buying new bakery equipments on main game map.

- Fixed some recipe products won't appear on mixer bowl radial menu

- Collusion fixes

- Fixed localization issues

