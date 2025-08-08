Hey,

Today’s update brings another batch of fixes and improvements to your experience in the Exclusion Zone. Thanks again for all your bug reports and feedback – here’s what’s changed:

Taking damage will no longer interrupt reloading, which should make fighting melee-armed enemies with firearms less frustrating,

We have added an option that allows you to permanently hide all indicators related to stealth. Immersion fans will appreciate this,

We have significantly improved the behavior of stealth indicators. They now appear gradually as the threat level increases, and their color more clearly reflects the alert state of a given enemy,

We have increased the impact of various elements on Vitals to make them more significant in gameplay. Remember that you can adjust the difficulty of this feature at any time in the game options.

Final early access endgame message adjusted,

Critical strike indicator text now changes based on enemy stamina state,

We have disabled 3 side quests that should not yet be available to you. They are at too early a stage of development,

Improved display of equipment repair costs,