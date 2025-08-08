Hey,
Today’s update brings another batch of fixes and improvements to your experience in the Exclusion Zone. Thanks again for all your bug reports and feedback – here’s what’s changed:
Community request:
We have added an option that allows you to permanently hide all indicators related to stealth. Immersion fans will appreciate this,
Taking damage will no longer interrupt reloading, which should make fighting melee-armed enemies with firearms less frustrating,
Improvements:
We have significantly improved the behavior of stealth indicators. They now appear gradually as the threat level increases, and their color more clearly reflects the alert state of a given enemy,
We have increased the impact of various elements on Vitals to make them more significant in gameplay. Remember that you can adjust the difficulty of this feature at any time in the game options.
Final early access endgame message adjusted,
Critical strike indicator text now changes based on enemy stamina state,
We have disabled 3 side quests that should not yet be available to you. They are at too early a stage of development,
Improved display of equipment repair costs,
We have fixed several unlocalized lines that appeared in various languages,
Fixes:
The cello music associated with one of the events should now fade out correctly. Tatyana has not taken control of your mind,
Enemies should no longer clip into walls during evades or staggers,
Fixed double food consumption in “Discretion Guaranteed” dialogue,
Fixed sound bug when putting on the VR helmet,
Fixed looping music issue with Tatyana's theme in Planewalker Tech,
Fixed broken mission marker during Price of Progress,
Enemy health bars and directional threat indicators are now hidden during cutscenes,
Newly crafted weapons should now have the correct amount of DPS,
If you expanded your base significantly, you might have encountered invisible walls in it. We have fixed this,
Geometry regeneration and adjustment,
Removed unused dialogue line with no voice recording,
FPS cap is now forced if any Frame Generation setting is active,
Fixed player character not looking correctly at NPCs during conversations,
Dual sword - should no longer be held incorrectly in the left hand in the inventory,
Improved error message when vendor trade fails,
Shotgun recoil improved – no longer clips into the camera,
Hidden loot/stat teleporter icons are now hidden during dialogues,
Fixed stealth kill indicator remaining on screen after successful kill,
Stealth icons now correctly hidden in relevant situations,
Fixed item info scrolling and backpack navigation on gamepad,
Fixed incorrect repair costs in vendor UI,
Fixed food item notification values,
Fixed incorrect stat generation on some items,
Fixed room representation in base building.
See you in Exclusion Zone,
CG2 Team
