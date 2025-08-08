-added animation cancels to all moves



-added movelist



-added basic shield attacks



-slowed down focus spin for nerf



-added a counter parry to sword enemy



-sword enemy more aggressive



-added enemy dodge roll



-added enemy running attack variation



-added alpha Brute and Spear enemy



-randomized background for Survival Mode



-fireflies only spawn after defeating 3 enemies



-shield and sword throw have deflect and dodge variations on hitting enemies



-new haikus

