8 August 2025 Build 19534803 Edited 8 August 2025 – 23:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-added animation cancels to all moves

-added movelist

-added basic shield attacks

-slowed down focus spin for nerf

-added a counter parry to sword enemy

-sword enemy more aggressive

-added enemy dodge roll

-added enemy running attack variation

-added alpha Brute and Spear enemy

-randomized background for Survival Mode

-fireflies only spawn after defeating 3 enemies

-shield and sword throw have deflect and dodge variations on hitting enemies

-new haikus

