-added animation cancels to all moves
-added movelist
-added basic shield attacks
-slowed down focus spin for nerf
-added a counter parry to sword enemy
-sword enemy more aggressive
-added enemy dodge roll
-added enemy running attack variation
-added alpha Brute and Spear enemy
-randomized background for Survival Mode
-fireflies only spawn after defeating 3 enemies
-shield and sword throw have deflect and dodge variations on hitting enemies
-new haikus
update 8/8/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update