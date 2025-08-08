Fulmarion's starter cards: Added "Treant Transformation", removed "Natural Hunter"
Increased starting resources in new levels
Overhauled exploration mechanics with adjusted upgrade costs
Enhanced monster difficulty in explorations + higher rewards for monster zones
Fixed abnormal appearance rates for “Freeze Spell”
Patched incorrect progression in Exploration Camp upgrades
Resolved unlock failures for select achievements
Patch v1.1.20
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS 64-bit Depot 2346412
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update