 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19534772 Edited 8 August 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fulmarion's starter cards: Added "Treant Transformation", removed "Natural Hunter"

  • Increased starting resources in new levels

  • Overhauled exploration mechanics with adjusted upgrade costs

  • Enhanced monster difficulty in explorations + higher rewards for monster zones

  • Fixed abnormal appearance rates for “Freeze Spell”

  • Patched incorrect progression in Exploration Camp upgrades

  • Resolved unlock failures for select achievements

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2346412
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link