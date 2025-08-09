You’re amazing! Thanks for playing Gaucho and the Grassland!

We’ve just dropped another patch packed with new content. Want to be the first to know everything? Then join our Discord!

Applied changes:

Game optimized to run smoother and more stable.,

Text is now easier to read.,

More save and autosave slots available.,

You can now collect multiple items at once by holding the button.,

Controller now vibrates during gameplay.,

Added menu option to adjust controller vibration intensity.,

Added menu option to choose how to run (hold button or toggle).,

Added menu option to disable automatic tips.,

New button in the video menu to apply recommended settings for your device.,

New video menu option for anti-aliasing (MSAA).,

New icon shows when new constructions are available.,

Adjusted horse and dog movement speed.,

Improved dog behavior.,

Fixed issues when loading constructions.,

Ambient sound now respects the volume set in the menu.,

Fixed floating objects in the environment.,