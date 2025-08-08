Starchasers! Hunters of the Union and beyond! Did you think I was done with you? Did you think you could let yourselves rest? We're done with patches when I SAY we're done (and when, you know, we've got multiplayer and stuff implemented).

It's been a couple weeks, and on some level I wanted to wait a bit for this patch, but we've seen a big influx of new people playing and a few juicy tidbits and bugs fixed that were significant or neat enough that I wanted to get them put out in full. Then it turned out to be International Cat Day so I thought "well hey, what the hell, perfect timing" and so here we are. I guess you'd want a few cat pics to go with that, so here. This includes a guest appearance by our neighbor's fat tuxedo cat.

Want some new features? Cause we got those!

Update Highlights

Custom Content & Customization

Houses! Remember them? I do. Sure we'll never be able to afford them but right now, you can do whatever you want to your house, and more! I've added new features that let you dye your house as you would dye your cockpit or ship (using the same system, of course), and you can also change the windows on said house, in case you want to witness the cityscape outside of it in a more clear glory than before. Many houses also have switches to control window shutters and awnings now. For privacy. I know what you get up to.

Next up, custom content! Part of this is tech tying into modding systems, but it's also all about allowing you some further deranged amounts of customization and control over your life. What was I talking about? Oh right. The point I'm making is that you are now able to load in custom paintings for your house, and custom paintjobs and decals for your ship! Finally, you can slap your cat's face down on your starfighter.

By the way, we have ship paintjobs too. These are full texture overrides that can be used in place of the dye system (you can't have both at the same time, sorry), for all kinds of weird nonsense. Only a few paintjobs exist in the game right now, and you'll have to track them down.

You can also use your own game screenshots as loading screen backgrounds instead of the default loading screen backgrounds. This is a toggle under the options menu, mind you, because I'm nice.

In order to use new custom content, you need to go to your AppData/LocalLow/Pastaspace Interactive/Underspace/CustomTextures folder (which will be created when you start the game up) and place .png files into the individual subfolders. It only works with .png files, but you can have as many as you'd like.



I'm not done, by the way. Remember the radio system? I get so many people going like "ohhh trainwiz please make it more extensive please let us do station stuff" etc, etc. And now that I've finally got some regular medication for my migraines, I can!

Keeping this simple, as I'll be writing up a guide for all this, you're now able to create a .json file in your radio folder to define much more specific conditions under which music tracks will play. So say if you wanted to define it so that bar music plays in bars on specific stations, or say if you want the soundtrack from a space game from 2003 to play the red music in the red areas, that's now totally possible! The world is your oyster! You just have to be an adult about it and take some time to set it up. You can do that, right? Please?

Quality of Life Additions

A few things people have been asking for have been implemented. Some new effects here and there, some new optimizations. You can now get a detailed service list of all the stuff being done to your ship at a repair dealer, as well as view every note you've written down with the custom note system.

And so on! Check out the full changelog below for a list of all the stuff that's been done, because there's quite a bit.

Changelog is as follows:





NEW FEATURES

You can now dye and recolor your houses, using the same dye system you’re no doubt familiar with.

Added new pathfinding logic to NPCs to better avoid planets.

Custom paintings and decals are now possible! Placing .pngs in the game’s AppData/LocalLow/Pastaspace Interactive/CustomTextures folders will allow you to own custom paintings in your house and cockpit, and custom decals to weld to your ship.

Big kill bosses now have a larger more involved explosion cycle. I swore I did this already, wonder what happened.

Large minibosses in random missions now have their projectile effects changed to match their owning faction’s projectiles. Get ready for Washer owned platforms firing big orange lasers!

Added an option to allow the game to use your taken screenshots as loading screen backgrounds.

Paintjobs! For ships! These are full texture overrides that go over a ship (instead of dyes) that you can also make custom versions of. New paintjobs can be found in a variety of places (loot, exploring, etc).

You can now view all notes you’ve made for star systems via a button next to the search bar.

You can now get a full service cost overview of your ship when the repair UI is up by pressing the little list button in the corner.

Added new texture effects to garages.

A recent survey conducted by the UHC made them realize that piercing missiles are wholly underused. After consulting with a space wizard who then went about retroactively rewriting reality they’ve gained a new use. In short: Sunder class piercing missiles now have the ability to cripple NPCs. Crippling means they’re briefly unable to use their thrusters and will travel slower.

You can now change the window textures of all houses, via the house editing menu.

Many houses have gained window shades and awnings that can be pulled back.

A big new expansion to the game’s custom radio system! Placing down a specific json file into your game’s radio folder will allow you to define much more specific ways a track can play.

CHANGES AND REBALANCES

Linked docking objects during campaign missions (such as docking rings) are now valid docking paths.

Added some more exceptions to the data packet acquisition system.

Increased readability for purchasing trading stuff.

Moved the plague ship in Pard-130 over a bit.

Added an event delay when entering stations or planets with opening cutscenes.

Added an instakill buffer zone very close to the Macrovari regional boss. No cheesing for you.

Added a new icon for the Macrovari regional boss.

Bounties no longer spawn when on campaign missions. Go away.

The Problem With Automation has better initial questmarkers.

Optimized ambient vehicle systems on planets. I think.

Assassination missions against certain factions will no longer ask you to kill robots. Robots cannot hold a position in power of Croft, because they are prejudiced.

FIXES

Fixed some dialogue issues with house buying NPCs.

Fixed issue where decloaking would make neutral guard NPCs hostile.

Fixed some floating geometry on various stations.

Fixed issue where held inputs would also proc the non-held input (if they shared it).

Fixed some edge cases with campaign quest stuff moving out of order.

Fixed issue where purchasing stuff from Us traders could have weird dialogue issues.

Prevented best price views from showing duplicate stations.

Fixed issue where Trasklar’s icon was wrong during his quest.

Fixed issue with multiple missions of the same type being weird.

Tracking a deaddrop mission when you’re required to return to the station will properly set it.

Fixed various grammar issues in quests.

Fixed various issues during the Planet Carver fight.

Fixed issue where Grevid’s mission points were clipping into geometry.

Fixed keybind issue with photomode.

Fixed decal renderers on the Washer series of fighters.

Fixed issue where Rumeerin and Ticker summons would be hostile to the player.

Quest storms in hidden areas no longer show up on your navmap.

Fixed some input errors when editing houses and using the developer console.

Fixed some issues where weapons platforms had incredibly slow missiles.

Fixed issues during the Uprising that could prevent a quest start due to dialogue interruption.

Fixed some mismatched starchaser lines.

Fixed issue where the Washer and Children fighters wouldn’t have their emissive light colors colored properly when dying them.

Fixed some colliders on stations that could be phased through.

Fixed overflowing text in the game loading and train travel UI.

Fixed issue where selling an equipment piece with boosted item stats (such as webbing or cache improvements) would treat that increased capacity as nonexistent.

Fixed function issues with Ascension Academy NPCs and doorways.

Fixed issue where the quit to desktop button on the respawn hud wasn’t working.

Fixed duplicate item topics when speaking with the Omen Machine.

Fixed user made waypoints calculating distances weirdly when they shouldn’t.

Fixed some lighting issues in Deadforest.

Fixed softlock in the Battle That Always Will Be.

Assassination missions will remember the waypoints they’ve picked, to prevent having to re-interview people.

Fixed laneline disruption effects playing too early.

Implemented a bunch of billboards that weren’t showing up.

Fixed issue where wreckage fields weren’t spawning proper containers in proper places, which also prevented some dyes from being acquired.

Fixed some party members clipping through the ground on stations.

Fixed some unintended vending machines that weren’t intended to be vendable. Cause they’re broken.

Fixed issue where NPCs that sold vanity items would malfunction.

Fixed some lightning issues on Planet Clearhome.

Fixed some animation errors with the Ast and generic robot bodies.

Fixed some UI errors when looking at items on stations.

Fixed issues when entering a garage in cockpit mode.

Fixed sound issues when trying to thrust with no thruster.

Fixed issue where you were able to save in locations you weren’t able to save in.

Fixed issue with Burning Rubber not progressing in terms of chapter progress.

Fixed rendering issues with tiny Ballden hands.

Fixed some weird mooring points in places.

Fixed some ships in the campaign being labeled as dockable when they’re not.

Fixed issues with several Haskar related missions.



