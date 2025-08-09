Hello friends!
The new update 1.0.3 is out now and brings more than 20 changes including the first version of the game editor.
To start the editor, enable the editor in Options and then use F1 to start the editor in the game (after starting a new scenario). It still needs a lot of work (for example, it crashes if you try to load a map in it that you haven't saved before and therefore doesn't exist), it's not perfect, and most importantly, it will need at least a basic manual, but I'm going to write one with modding support. It is not supported yet and the only way how to run the new map is to open it in the editor. The files are saved in the Documents/Bellfortis directory.
Once modding is supported, you'll also be able to change the map image, theoretically add factions and units and such, though it will need more work.
New in the update:
Added a test version of the scenario editor. Missing manual, but it will come with the modfing support probably in the next update.
Chinese localization
Fixed 3 types of crashes. Thanks to everyone for reporting them!
Added button to delete saved game.
If you have higher than 50% espionage (must have Master Spy action or intrigue bonuses), the chance to intrigue is +10%.
Reduced the cost on Master Spy from 50 an 20 prestige.
Music on the map and in battles is not repeated, it changes randomly.
Fixed an issue with the attacking catapult running out of ammo. If the catapult runs out of ammo now it doesn't attack, it stands still and tries to retreat when enemies are close.
Modified Europe in War alternative map - added Jerusalem province.
Fixed West Frankish unit Freres Gueries.
For sieges, the SPACE key can be used to fire a catapult.
Fixed bad movement of Dismounted Knights units in all factions.
Adjusted the "Show location" buttons - pressing them closes the main menu, the camera will pan to the province, after a while the main menu will turn on again.
In Legends, Taltos were able to control the weather. In the game they can't be hit by lightning.
In battle, the defending AI can engage even if you're outnumbered.
Fixed Alliance action.
Fixed province or kingdom acquisition action when multiple major provinces appeared.
Rebels show local culture.
Increased some time limits and adjusted the requirements of nobles in their quests.
Fixed tooltips in the menus.
Reduced speed Varju Horse Archers
And a lot of minor fixes.
Changed files in this update