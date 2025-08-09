Hello friends!

The new update 1.0.3 is out now and brings more than 20 changes including the first version of the game editor.

To start the editor, enable the editor in Options and then use F1 to start the editor in the game (after starting a new scenario). It still needs a lot of work (for example, it crashes if you try to load a map in it that you haven't saved before and therefore doesn't exist), it's not perfect, and most importantly, it will need at least a basic manual, but I'm going to write one with modding support. It is not supported yet and the only way how to run the new map is to open it in the editor. The files are saved in the Documents/Bellfortis directory.

Once modding is supported, you'll also be able to change the map image, theoretically add factions and units and such, though it will need more work.

