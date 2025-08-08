* Added: first version of save game and continue, for now just keeping the ship progress only (upgrades, tech, minerals) but not the asteroid.
* Changed: improved explosions performance when spawning lots of basic mineral.
* Changed: added more window open/close animations.
* Fixed: tech panel was failing when all possible tech was found.
* Fixed: installing again installed tech was consuming minerals again.
Playtest - Updates Note v0.6.9
Update notes via Steam Community
