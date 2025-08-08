 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19534585 Edited 8 August 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Added: first version of save game and continue, for now just keeping the ship progress only (upgrades, tech, minerals) but not the asteroid.
* Changed: improved explosions performance when spawning lots of basic mineral.
* Changed: added more window open/close animations.
* Fixed: tech panel was failing when all possible tech was found.
* Fixed: installing again installed tech was consuming minerals again.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3876421
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3876422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link