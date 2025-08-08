 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19534503
  • Lowered base difficulty scaling
  • Prize pool rewards are now shown on the side panel when dropping tokens
  • Fixed tooltip on Writhing Maw pocket
  • Fixed Fellow Human unlock not saving properly
  • Fixed rack being purchasable after already purchasing
  • Fixed cue being purchasable after already purchasing
  • Fixed sextant rack activating improperly

