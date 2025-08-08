- Lowered base difficulty scaling
- Prize pool rewards are now shown on the side panel when dropping tokens
- Fixed tooltip on Writhing Maw pocket
- Fixed Fellow Human unlock not saving properly
- Fixed rack being purchasable after already purchasing
- Fixed cue being purchasable after already purchasing
- Fixed sextant rack activating improperly
Drop Pockets 0.76.94
