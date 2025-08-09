Fixed an issue where lobbies were being split by both language and region. Lobbies are now matched by region only, allowing more players to connect together.
Added med kits to more maps
Cleaned up Wizard's Wacky World Pet Card Achievements
Thank you all for your support!
Various Bug Fixes
