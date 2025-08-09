 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19534495 Edited 9 August 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where lobbies were being split by both language and region. Lobbies are now matched by region only, allowing more players to connect together.

Added med kits to more maps

Cleaned up Wizard's Wacky World Pet Card Achievements

Thank you all for your support!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3198361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link