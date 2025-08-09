Courtney's notes: We wanted to get this out to you all before the weekend since it has a couple of high-priority fixes along with a few other improvements that are low risk. Thanks for your continuing feedback and your immense help in making the game better.
Bug fixes
- fixed being unable to access Reality Stream Tiers or Subtalents that had been unlocked before the previous hotfix's Talent rebalancing
- fixed not being able to respawn after being destroyed by the side boss mission Fate Villain's super attack
- fixed Sun Breaker not updating debuffs and other abilities when too far off-screen, preventing certain mechanics from working
- fixed Epic Railgun item Splinter gathering invalid targets, such as projectiles, for its secondary attack
- fixed enemy cloak detection indicator not hiding one of its rings when detected, and fixed them not getting cleaned up on despawn
- fixed projectile hits on Elites still triggering Ultimate Superlaser item's secondary attack
- removed some unnecessary debug logging for sprite loading that snuck into the final build
