8 August 2025 Build 19534436
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note

  • Added random jumpscares to increase game tension.

  • Implemented statue highlights to improve interaction and visibility.

  • Various minor fixes and general optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3722861
