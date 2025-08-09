Hello everyone!

It’s been a while since the last update. Thank you for your patience!!

This update is mainly for players who are in the final stage of the game... the challenge of catching every fish, including all of their variants. We know it can take ages to catch some fish, and many dedicated fishers have already completed this incredible goal! (I really appreciate all having fun with this game!! Thank you!)

Now, you’ll have a bit more help thanks to new lures! Finally, that mountain of coins you’ve been saving will have a purpose.

The lures

Lures can be equipped and will cost coins each time you catch something. They are used to highly increase the chance of catching specifc fish. For example:

If a level 6 fish in its silver variant don't want to show up, you can use lures to greatly increase its appearing chance. Specifically, you'll use the lure for Level 6 fish, and the Silver Lure.

Btw, lures can also be used to boost your chances of finding specific items and treasures! (Yes, those level 2 silver coins won't be difficult to find anymore!)

You can buy the Lure Box from the shop at a high cost. It is an end-game item after all.

Boost to charms

Charms have been updated too! Some of you mentioned that charms didn’t feel very useful, so we’ve reduced the negative effects on certain charms, like the Treasure Charm! We’ve also lowered the slot cost for some charms, making them easier to equip, and mix and match to find the ones more suitable for your needs.

We hope you enjoy this update and have fun out there fishing! 🎣

Thank you, everyone! I really appreciate all your feedback, positive reviews and comments!!

If you are enjoying the game, please consider buying the Supporter Pack.

Happy Fishing!!