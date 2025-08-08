Several bugs have been fixed:

- Fixed Culties spawning inside The Icon

- Fixed an issue causing Vortex Fireball to not hit Cherubs

- Moved Tutorial Continue button to the top centre to aid visibility

- Improved looks of character specialisation

- Fix an issue causing the music to be playing on top of itself

- Added back dynamic music

- Expanded the list of names for Culties



If you experience any other issues, please do fill out the feedback form so we are aware.

We are Discord server to make this process easier.



For the Cult,

Fishbowl Team