Several bugs have been fixed:
- Fixed Culties spawning inside The Icon
- Fixed an issue causing Vortex Fireball to not hit Cherubs
- Moved Tutorial Continue button to the top centre to aid visibility
- Improved looks of character specialisation
- Fix an issue causing the music to be playing on top of itself
- Added back dynamic music
- Expanded the list of names for Culties
Update Notes for Aug 8
