8 August 2025 Build 19534297 Edited 8 August 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Several bugs have been fixed:
- Fixed Culties spawning inside The Icon
- Fixed an issue causing Vortex Fireball to not hit Cherubs
- Moved Tutorial Continue button to the top centre to aid visibility
- Improved looks of character specialisation
- Fix an issue causing the music to be playing on top of itself
- Added back dynamic music
- Expanded the list of names for Culties

If you experience any other issues, please do fill out the feedback form so we are aware.
We are Discord server to make this process easier.

For the Cult,
Fishbowl Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3892491
