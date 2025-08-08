 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19534289
- New shop items added
- Increased shop resource acquisition and reduced prices
- Reduced Lunatic +11 difficulty
- Lowered mid-to-late stage specs
- [Sunny] buffed
- [Kutaka] buffed
- [Hisami] buffed
- [Kagero] buffed
- [Ran] rank down
- [Kosuzu] Genius added

