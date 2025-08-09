 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19534228
Update notes via Steam Community

A new patch for Wildgate is now available!

Read below to learn about the latest changes. 🎉

BUG FIXES

  • Oxygen has been added to the Obelisk (yay!)

  • Upgraded Obelisk’s loot table to Epic (also yay!)

  • The blue glass dome above Obelisk’s loot room is now properly off-limits

  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to sneak out of the Lucky Docks early

Changed files in this update

