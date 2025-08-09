A new patch for Wildgate is now available!
BUG FIXES
Oxygen has been added to the Obelisk (yay!)
Upgraded Obelisk’s loot table to Epic (also yay!)
The blue glass dome above Obelisk’s loot room is now properly off-limits
Fixed an issue that allowed players to sneak out of the Lucky Docks early
