This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Please help test this beta release. It is not network compatible with the previous release, and films cannot be played back with older releases.

Highlights:

Native Steam Linux support

Audio improvements

Additional sprite rendering option for 3D perspective

Replay films for saved games

Changes:

Numerous audio improvements: Pauses/resumes in-game audio when the game is paused/resumed Intro music now continues to play in preferences dialogs Shield/O2 charger now fully loop to prevent pops Adds 3D spatialization for stereo sources HRTF no longer affects music, streaming sources and 2D sounds Fades in ambient sounds when they start playing Sound obstruction adjustments Allow HRTF settings only when stereo + 3D sounds are enabled

Adds a sensitivity/deadzone preference for each controller aim axis (#525)

Adds a few cheats to Cheats.lua

Adds support for Steam Linux including workshop upload

Films are now recorded when starting from saved games

Allows viewing terminals when the overhead map is active (#549)

Adds a new setting to tilt sprites parallel to the camera when 3D perspective is on

Shell casings are now interpolated at 60+ fps

Adds Game.player accessor for Tag/KTMWTB/Rugby

Other fixes:

Fixes players sprites when gathering a network game (#527)

Fixes stats board displayed twice before the epilogue in coop net games

Fixes hotkey issues with dead players and ball carriers (#516)

Fixes aim issues with aim getting stuck when both mouse and joystick are plugged in (#513)

Fixes an issue with DPDI and alien weapon ammo (#509)

Fixes network-only items not spawning on the first level (#517)

Fixes teleporting (local) effects when transiting to another level in coop net games

Fixes an issue where players can't respawn in net games on some broken maps (#457)

Stability improvements to dedicated servers

Improvements to native file dialogs (#550)

Fixes window focus loss when replaying a film selected with native file dialog (#401)

