 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19534190 Edited 8 August 2025 – 21:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Please help test this beta release. It is not network compatible with the previous release, and films cannot be played back with older releases.

Highlights:

  • Native Steam Linux support

  • Audio improvements

  • Additional sprite rendering option for 3D perspective

  • Replay films for saved games

Changes:

  • Numerous audio improvements:

    • Pauses/resumes in-game audio when the game is paused/resumed

    • Intro music now continues to play in preferences dialogs

    • Shield/O2 charger now fully loop to prevent pops

    • Adds 3D spatialization for stereo sources

    • HRTF no longer affects music, streaming sources and 2D sounds

    • Fades in ambient sounds when they start playing

    • Sound obstruction adjustments

    • Allow HRTF settings only when stereo + 3D sounds are enabled

  • Adds a sensitivity/deadzone preference for each controller aim axis (#525)

  • Adds a few cheats to Cheats.lua

  • Adds support for Steam Linux including workshop upload

  • Films are now recorded when starting from saved games

  • Allows viewing terminals when the overhead map is active (#549)

  • Adds a new setting to tilt sprites parallel to the camera when 3D perspective is on

  • Shell casings are now interpolated at 60+ fps

  • Adds Game.player accessor for Tag/KTMWTB/Rugby

Other fixes:

  • Fixes players sprites when gathering a network game (#527)

  • Fixes stats board displayed twice before the epilogue in coop net games

  • Fixes hotkey issues with dead players and ball carriers (#516)

  • Fixes aim issues with aim getting stuck when both mouse and joystick are plugged in (#513)

  • Fixes an issue with DPDI and alien weapon ammo (#509)

  • Fixes network-only items not spawning on the first level (#517)

  • Fixes teleporting (local) effects when transiting to another level in coop net games

  • Fixes an issue where players can't respawn in net games on some broken maps (#457)

  • Stability improvements to dedicated servers

  • Improvements to native file dialogs (#550)

  • Fixes window focus loss when replaying a film selected with native file dialog (#401)

Behind the scenes:

  • Uses libmatroska, libvpx, libyuv and pl_mpeg instead of FFmpeg

  • Uses ASIO for networking instead of SDL_net

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19534190
macOS Depot 2398453
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link