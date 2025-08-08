 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19534137
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix that focuses on a few small fixes.

We also have a new logo which is much easier to read. It also gives off a better "cozy"-vibe than the previous one. Hope you like it!

.. and YES! I hear you guys, I will be adding the possibility to add your own music in the game. Also I will be allowing you to have a new type of viewing, so your customers can view the art - and not buy it. It will come in the next update.

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug that would cause color-picking in the Manager Computer to go behind the settings

  • Fixed issue where patch-log would be inverted

  • Fixed bug that could lock you outside

  • Improved performance, giving some more FPS

Changed files in this update

