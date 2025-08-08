This is a small hotfix that focuses on a few small fixes.

We also have a new logo which is much easier to read. It also gives off a better "cozy"-vibe than the previous one. Hope you like it!

.. and YES! I hear you guys, I will be adding the possibility to add your own music in the game. Also I will be allowing you to have a new type of viewing, so your customers can view the art - and not buy it. It will come in the next update.

Fixes: