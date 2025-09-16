 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19534083 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HELLO GAMERS

The everlasting SEASON has BEGUN!!!

What does that mean, you may ask?
Well, to be honest, nothing that different from before.
Things that will stop after this season reset:
  • New BP levels
  • New mission rewards
  • New skins

Things I will keep doing:
  • Ladder resets
  • Micropatches
  • Community emote giveaways (Have a couple more slots to add too. Contest 2?)


We also got a couple more plushies coming your way. Any guesses on who's next?! Hehehe

There's no patch notes with this one because we did that a few weeks ago as to no coincide with the big OS LAN in Denver coming up

(Okay I lied there were a few hotfixes to the last patch I will mention below)

There is a NEW MODE tho!!! More info below the stuff I copy and paste each season.

Alright, let us begin!!


SEASON RESET

NEW SEASON! Season ∞. After this, we're gonna continue to do ladder resets and balance patches and such, but there weren't be like new content like skins, BP rewards, etc, so I'm just calling it Season Everlasting. I mentioned this in the top part but if you skipped that I'm writing it again so you aren't like WAIT WHAT DOES THAT SEASON MEAN??

Ranked Rewards:
  • Aqua Cannon goal explosion
    • (This isn't a seasonal reward btw, this is a forever thing that you'll unlock once you hit challenger any time in the future.)
    • If you hit challenger and didn’t get this, make a ticket.
  • Top "x" titles
    • ex: Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, etc
  • An emote for reaching Platinum
  • An emote for playing a bunch of games
    • 25 Ranked Games to be exact
  • New Battlepass Levels
    • Also please note that after a certain Battlepass level, you can no longer purchase additional levels with Ody points.
Most rewards will be based on your Season *Peak* rating, but the titles for "Top X%" will be based on your leaderboard position at the end of the season. They will go out with ladder resets.
As always, you can track your progress and match history at our official site at stats.omegastrikers.gg

NEW MODE



I'm loving calling this Chaos Queue.
It will be called ?! in the queue selector because I didn't want to localize it. How smart.
Basically, how it works, is that it serves a different Micropatch from the main game modes.
This allows me to change characters, abilities, cooldowns, base stats, awakenings, gear etc SEPARATELY from the main game mode.

One mode I was testing was stuff like bigger awakening tradeoffs. For example, Quick Strike gives a ton of energy but slows your strikes, Super Surge made your dash shorter but did a LOT more knockback, Heavy Impact would reduce your damage but refresh cooldowns by 80% if you hit them.

Also tested a mode where everyone was Juno but had 20 movespeed but no cooldowns

Also tested a mode where everyone was X and had 1,000 movespeed and huge damaging ults.

Stuff like this.

We can do a lot of stuff that has to do with changing numbers.

Let me know if you have any ideas!




PATCH NOTES

Very quick addendums to the last patch that I fixed the other day
  • Juliette special was still 30s, patch said 35. It's 35 now. Fixed
  • Rasmus secondary was dealing 160 base dmg. It should've been 120. Fixed
  • Drek secondary was dealing 9.7% kb to core. Should be 15%. Fixed
  • Stagger swagger nerfed :: threshold: 40% -> 35%
  • Quick strike buffed :: Energy: -1 -> -.65
  • Orb dancer buffed :: Duration 2 -> 2.2s, Speed after 5 stacks: 60% -> 65%


Server changes

We spun down a couple rarely-used servers in some regions. Shouldn't affect latency for you that much considering there are other nearby servers and they were played on much more frequently. This will not affect US-Central local zones.
  • us-west-2 (Oregon)
  • ca-central-1 (Montreal)
  • eu-west-1 (Ireland)
  • ap-northeast-2 (Seoul)

