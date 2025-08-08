🔹 Gray Wolf Model Overhaul
The Gray Wolf has received a complete visual and animation update.
NEW
OLD
Their aggressiveness has been increased, making them more dangerous in the wild.
Previously hunted Gray Wolf trophies will remain intact, but their visuals will update automatically.
Several new fur variations for the Gray Wolf have been introduced.
🔹 Special Traits for Tier 5 Animals
Tier 5 animals now have a chance to spawn with special traits.
For Gray Wolves, this includes rare eye colors that appear only on Tier 5 individuals.
Special traits are unique per species.
For example: Gray Wolves may exhibit unusual eye colors, while horned animals may spawn with distinct antler shapes not seen on regular individuals.
Currently, these rare traits appear only in Gray Wolves, but additional species will receive similar features in future updates.
Changed files in this update