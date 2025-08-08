 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19534077 Edited 8 August 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔹 Gray Wolf Model Overhaul

  • The Gray Wolf has received a complete visual and animation update.

    NEW

    OLD

  • Their aggressiveness has been increased, making them more dangerous in the wild.

  • Previously hunted Gray Wolf trophies will remain intact, but their visuals will update automatically.

  • Several new fur variations for the Gray Wolf have been introduced.

🔹 Special Traits for Tier 5 Animals

  • Tier 5 animals now have a chance to spawn with special traits.

  • For Gray Wolves, this includes rare eye colors that appear only on Tier 5 individuals.

  • Special traits are unique per species.

    • For example: Gray Wolves may exhibit unusual eye colors, while horned animals may spawn with distinct antler shapes not seen on regular individuals.

  • Currently, these rare traits appear only in Gray Wolves, but additional species will receive similar features in future updates.

