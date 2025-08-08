Ticket #2117 Balance- Reduced doomsday clock value for War Declarations, Bomb Depopulations, Bioweapons, and Extermination
Ticket #2118 Content- New Leaders
Ticket #2119 Content- New Tactical Music Track (Also added to bonus materials for game owners)
Minor performance enhancements for outliner, fleets menu, and planets menu.
Release 1.11
