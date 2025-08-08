 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19533846 Edited 8 August 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ticket #2117 Balance- Reduced doomsday clock value for War Declarations, Bomb Depopulations, Bioweapons, and Extermination
Ticket #2118 Content- New Leaders
Ticket #2119 Content- New Tactical Music Track (Also added to bonus materials for game owners)
Minor performance enhancements for outliner, fleets menu, and planets menu.

Changed files in this update

Windows Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link