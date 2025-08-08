Reduced damage dealt by the Militia Elite Soldier



Fixed Resistance stats not showing up per part



Improved Kinetic Missile visibility



Chests purchased with Encryption Tokens are now opened instantly



Reward chests will no longer contain more than 1 Bounty Token drop



Builds at 100% weight should no longer be treated as overweight



Increased size of light on top of ammo resupplies



Fixed Melee Aptitude not being applied



Difficulty mode is now shown on-screen



Fixed a typo with the burning status augment



Heavy Tank's missiles now take longer to be despawned



Reduced power of Burning Exhaust AoE



Reduced how many of the Queen's Workers use a sniper-style weapon



Fabricator weapon spawns should behave more consistently



Fixed enemy RIG Health not scaling



Thanks for your patience folks, I was having build issues for a few days. Gonna work on some bigger things tomorrow, including the Radar feature (meant to be in this patch but was causing issues)