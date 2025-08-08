 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19533842 Edited 8 August 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for your patience folks, I was having build issues for a few days. Gonna work on some bigger things tomorrow, including the Radar feature (meant to be in this patch but was causing issues)

  • Reduced damage dealt by the Militia Elite Soldier
  • Fixed Resistance stats not showing up per part
  • Improved Kinetic Missile visibility
  • Chests purchased with Encryption Tokens are now opened instantly
  • Reward chests will no longer contain more than 1 Bounty Token drop
  • Builds at 100% weight should no longer be treated as overweight
  • Increased size of light on top of ammo resupplies
  • Fixed Melee Aptitude not being applied
  • Difficulty mode is now shown on-screen
  • Fixed a typo with the burning status augment
  • Heavy Tank's missiles now take longer to be despawned
  • Reduced power of Burning Exhaust AoE
  • Reduced how many of the Queen's Workers use a sniper-style weapon
  • Fabricator weapon spawns should behave more consistently
  • Fixed enemy RIG Health not scaling

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link