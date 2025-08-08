- Reduced damage dealt by the Militia Elite Soldier
- Fixed Resistance stats not showing up per part
- Improved Kinetic Missile visibility
- Chests purchased with Encryption Tokens are now opened instantly
- Reward chests will no longer contain more than 1 Bounty Token drop
- Builds at 100% weight should no longer be treated as overweight
- Increased size of light on top of ammo resupplies
- Fixed Melee Aptitude not being applied
- Difficulty mode is now shown on-screen
- Fixed a typo with the burning status augment
- Heavy Tank's missiles now take longer to be despawned
- Reduced power of Burning Exhaust AoE
- Reduced how many of the Queen's Workers use a sniper-style weapon
- Fabricator weapon spawns should behave more consistently
- Fixed enemy RIG Health not scaling
Playtest Patch - August 8th, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for your patience folks, I was having build issues for a few days. Gonna work on some bigger things tomorrow, including the Radar feature (meant to be in this patch but was causing issues)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update