Greetings dinosaur hunters!
We've just rolled out a new hotfix with several adjustments and improvements. Steam Deck UI scaling has been improved, controller navigation is more responsive with better button prompts, and intro flow issues have been addressed. We've also made performance tweaks to the culling system and fixed various text and UI issues. Thanks as always for your valuable feedback and ongoing support!
Steam Deck support
- Server creation options: Increased size of dropdown menu items
- Fix credits text size
- Fix spacing in notes menu
- Stats menu and challenge text scaling fixed.
- Fix Text Sizes: Server creation option, credits, stats/challenge menu
- How to play screen text size more consistent and bigger
- Clicking input fields with touch screen now trigger on-screen keyboard
Controller improvements
- B can be used to exit Trophy view menu
- B can be used to exit Room select menu
- Joystick movement can be used to activate controller mode
- Trophy scene, Side button prompts to show button icons
- Button mapping for controller to show/hide UI in lodge
- Interact prompt to show button icon
- Switching tabs with controller in shop fix overlapping UI
- Fix for multiplayer server list not being selectable with controller
- Prompt for X to add / remove marker in map
- Fix Controller can select disabled map locations
- Intro blocked trophy claim screen block disabled buttons and auto select fill contract
- Fixed missing in-game actions in default controller setup (inventory, contract menu, hold breath, item equip).
Intro
- Fix for being able to buy other items in intro before health pack if doing it before the dialog
- Added one new prompt text to intro to clarify equipping part
Other improvements
- New automated system for improving culling system config to fix disappearing trees
- Small culling performance improvement
- Improved automatic game setting selection on first boot
- Fix for broken player file blocking login
- Fix Tenebris mission texts
- Added text in notes menu when no notes
Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.
Changed files in this update