Steam Deck support

Server creation options: Increased size of dropdown menu items



Fix credits text size



Fix spacing in notes menu



Stats menu and challenge text scaling fixed.



How to play screen text size more consistent and bigger



Clicking input fields with touch screen now trigger on-screen keyboard



Controller improvements

B can be used to exit Trophy view menu



B can be used to exit Room select menu



Joystick movement can be used to activate controller mode



Trophy scene, Side button prompts to show button icons



Button mapping for controller to show/hide UI in lodge



Interact prompt to show button icon



Switching tabs with controller in shop fix overlapping UI



Fix for multiplayer server list not being selectable with controller



Prompt for X to add / remove marker in map



Fix Controller can select disabled map locations



Intro blocked trophy claim screen block disabled buttons and auto select fill contract



Fixed missing in-game actions in default controller setup (inventory, contract menu, hold breath, item equip).



Intro

Fix for being able to buy other items in intro before health pack if doing it before the dialog



Added one new prompt text to intro to clarify equipping part



Other improvements

New automated system for improving culling system config to fix disappearing trees



Small culling performance improvement



Improved automatic game setting selection on first boot



Fix for broken player file blocking login



Fix Tenebris mission texts



Added text in notes menu when no notes



