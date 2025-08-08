 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19533807 Edited 8 August 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • (New) Now is possible to change the On/Off status for Advanced Conveyor belt.
  • (Fixed) Marketplace projects with Teleports/bridges was corrupting the save data.
  • (Fixed) Advanced conveyor belt was not outputting to some machines in some cases.
  • (Improved) Disassembler now can also partially disassemble non boxed bundles.
  • (Improved) Now is possible to modify multiple drone stations at the same time.
  • (Fixed) Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3494931
  • Loading history…
