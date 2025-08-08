- (New) Now is possible to change the On/Off status for Advanced Conveyor belt.
- (Fixed) Marketplace projects with Teleports/bridges was corrupting the save data.
- (Fixed) Advanced conveyor belt was not outputting to some machines in some cases.
- (Improved) Disassembler now can also partially disassemble non boxed bundles.
- (Improved) Now is possible to modify multiple drone stations at the same time.
- (Fixed) Other minor bugs have been fixed.
Update 1.6.5
