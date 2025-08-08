 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19533687 Edited 8 August 2025 – 20:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Removed spawn points from multiple maps, mainly from the starting room and corners.
  • Added more paths to Vault and Warehouse.
  • Physical objects now highlight like items.
  • Fixed dead survivors blocking doors.

Changed files in this update

