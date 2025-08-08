New features:

1. Terrain now has impact on regions

Regions surrounded by grassland and semideserts grow faster, regions surrounded by deserts generate more power, tundra and ice provide faster recruitment, forests more production, hills more gold, etc.

2. Dogmas have now anti-dogmas

Each common dogma has an anti-dogma. If you enact a dogma, you will not be able to enact its anti-dogma, even if you have sufficient power and no other player has enacted it yet. For example, “Non-violence” dogma prevents you from enacting “Holy War” dogma, and “Skepticism” prevents you from enacting “Predestination” dogma.

3. You can choose type of monsters and holy men

You can choose your monster to be - Giant (strong but slow), Beast (fast but weaker) or Demon (universal)

You can choose your holy man to be - Sage (extra power), Hermit (extra speed) or Prophet (universal)

4. New and improved Help

Completely rebuild Help, more readable with icons and pictures included.

5. Other small improvements

You can remove transport.

Some buildings immediately convert some % of followers.

Small visual improvements.

Bug fixes.