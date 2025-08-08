Hello Contractors!

We're back with another exciting update as we continue to build ContractVille in line with our roadmap. This time, we're rolling out important bug fixes along with two major additions: the Pool and the Garage!

To celebrate this milestone, ContractVille is 50% off as part of the ContractVille Daily Deal!

Now's the perfect time to jump in—or to gift it to a fellow contractor.

🎥 Don’t forget to check out the video we’ve prepared for this update!

We’ve put it together to give you a closer look at what’s new.

Let’s dive into the full update notes...

Pool

🏊 A Summer Touch to Your Garden

Bring some summer vibes to your builds!

With the new Pool feature, you can now add a refreshing touch to the garden of your house in ContractVille. Whether you're going for a cozy backyard or a luxurious villa, the pool is the perfect detail to complete your design.

This new feature allows more customization for outdoor spaces and adds a seasonal, decorative element to your houses.

These are ornamental pools, not for swimming, but perfect for elevating the atmosphere of your outdoor spaces. And that’s not all:

We’ve also added a variety of decoration items specially designed for your pool areas!

From life buoys and sun loungers to umbrellas and more, you can now fully customize the look and feel of your poolside. Whether you're going for a relaxing retreat or a vibrant summer setup, the choice is yours.

Just like balconies and porches, pools come in three sizes: small, medium, and large. Pick the one that best fits your plot!

💡 Tip: Don’t forget to leave space for your pool when designing your layout in the planner.

Once you've made your choice, you’ll see exactly how much space it occupies, making it easier to plan ahead.

And of course, as with all ContractVille features, the Pool is fully customizable. Choose your favorite pattern, decide on a color, and build the pool that best matches your design vision.

Garage

🚗 Your Car Deserves a Home Too

Add a Garage next to your house and give your vehicles the space they deserve!

Just like the Pool, garages come in three sizes —small, medium, and large— so you can pick the one that best suits your plot.

💡 Make sure to plan ahead in the planner—your garage will need dedicated space next to your house.

As always, the Garage is fully customizable. Choose the type and color that fits your build style. Whether you're going for a clean and modern look or something more rugged, it’s all up to you.

And of course, we didn’t stop there—this update also brings a variety of garage-themed decoration items!

From shelves, ladders, and trash cans to tires, a lifting jack, air tank, fuel tank, and stools, there are plenty of ways to give your garage that authentic, lived-in feel.

In addition to the Pool and Garage update, this patch also brings a meaningful improvement to NPC Workers.

🧱 NPC Workers Now Think Ahead

Your feedback matters, and this one’s for all of you who’ve asked for smoother workflows!

From now on, NPC Workers no longer wait for a manual command to start the next job.

Once you hire an NPC Worker and assign them to build, they’ll automatically move on to the next task without needing additional input from you.

We’ve listened to your requests and hope this change makes your building process more seamless and enjoyable.

Smarter workers, smoother builds!

🔧 And There’s More…

Alongside smarter task handling, we’ve made several additional improvements to NPC Workers:

Reduced NPC Worker Costs by 60%

Hiring help is now more affordable than ever—making it easier to grow your team early on.

Improved Softlock Detection

NPCs now respond better when stuck, thanks to an updated softlock check system. (Includes automatic movement checks on timers for smoother recovery.)

Clearer Notification Sounds

We've added more understandable and context-appropriate audio cues—like grunt sounds—to help you catch issues more intuitively.

Door and Window Assembly

Yes, they finally do it! NPC Workers can now install doors and windows during construction.

If you want to get our new game Sandwich Simulator along with ContractVille, you can take advantage of the following package discount.



ContractVille X Sandwich Simulator

