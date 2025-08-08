- Still working on the campaign (LAST BOSS IS IN PROGRESS)!

- Fixed some bugs:

1. swapping items through units there is a sound effect now

2. damage meter shows the name of the class (mage, warrior engineerr) instead of slingster.

3. bug where a sniper would get insta sold in candyland map. (sorry about that!)

4. sharpsqueak doesn't show line of sight if you build him into a spotter or artillery specialist.

5. fixed the resolution issues in scissor boxes in achievement section and loadout section! (maybe it's fixed now!)



next up the achievement page, finishing campaign mode and the boss!



among other minor things!