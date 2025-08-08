- Penalty shootouts. Custom lobbies now offer functional extra time + penalty shootouts as one of the overtime modes. There may be some bugs as it's the initial release of this feature and it's quite complex but it will be fixed fast if any are found.

- Increased gravity slightly.

- Fixed an issue where pressing W+A or W+D/moving diagonally would get rid of touch slowdowns.

- Changed headers to go straight similar to UE4. They won't go down anymore, but you can still aim high to make them go higher.

- Improved goalkeeper control settings. Added option to make diving use the slide tackle bind or the jump bind, or a custom key bind.

Also added an option to make goalkeeper hands activate with the default Mouse 1 + Mouse 2 bind, or a custom bind only.

- Made it so goalkeeper dive deflections go slightly forward. This should help prevent GK deflections still going in the net even when the goalkeeper saved it.

- Turned voice chat on by default.

- Voice chat will now show your name when pressing push to talk the same as it shows others.

- Voice chat works for both teams in multiplayer training now.

- Matchmaking now uses overall ratings to match players. It will try to find players of similar overall rating but expands it's search range after 60 seconds to include a higher difference of overall ratings.

- Steam achievements are working again. You can get them by playing ranked matches.