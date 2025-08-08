 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19533428 Edited 8 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ Improvements
  • New room customization system — just click the room and then the icon on the right corner to customize.
  • Improved energy drinks: now last longer, stack, and display the remaining time in the worker info screen.
  • You can now use a crate of energy drinks to affect the entire room at once.
  • Clearer information when a worker cannot work.
  • New animations when a worker cannot work and needs attention.


🐞 Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where workers stopped and did not return to work in the PC assembly room.
  • Fixed the “maximum level” message for rooms.
  • Fixed Skill Tree functionality.
  • Disabled the main PC usage while an upgrade is in progress.


⚖️ Balancing
  • Mission rewards adjusted according to difficulty.
  • Training time doubled and energy drinks can now be used during training.
  • Renamed the “Sales” room to “Marketing”.

