- New room customization system — just click the room and then the icon on the right corner to customize.
- Improved energy drinks: now last longer, stack, and display the remaining time in the worker info screen.
- You can now use a crate of energy drinks to affect the entire room at once.
- Clearer information when a worker cannot work.
- New animations when a worker cannot work and needs attention.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where workers stopped and did not return to work in the PC assembly room.
- Fixed the “maximum level” message for rooms.
- Fixed Skill Tree functionality.
- Disabled the main PC usage while an upgrade is in progress.
⚖️ Balancing
- Mission rewards adjusted according to difficulty.
- Training time doubled and energy drinks can now be used during training.
- Renamed the “Sales” room to “Marketing”.
Changed files in this update