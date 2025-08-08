This update focuses on tutorial improvements, new features, card fixes, and gameplay adjustments. Here’s what’s changed:
Client Changes
Added new Mailbox feature.
Added option to skip tutorial.
The tutorial no longer forces you into a ranked game.
Reworked menu tutorial to support any resolution.
Fixed Tornadjinn selection issue.
Auto pass settings will no longer allow the Caster to play two counter runes on the same chain if the last counter rune on the chain is owned by the Caster.
Chain Links now visually remove only when they are resolved instead of when they start resolution.
Card Changes
Added new card: Lycavoid (Moonrise).
Fixed Moustacean not showing in the available activation list if the Caster’s settings are set to Auto and the Caster's opponent Elestral has no effect when entering the field.
Engine Fixes
Fixed issues with Kryoling.
Fixed issues with Resting on Your Laurels.
Fixed issue where cards (except for Instant Runes) were considered Cast once they started resolving their Chain Link. Now they are considered Cast when their Chain Link is removed.
Thanks for playing! Please continue to provide issues you encounter via https://discord.com/channels/1001588248084234370/1314251977949057107.
Changed files in this update