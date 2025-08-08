 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19533325 Edited 8 August 2025 – 20:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We recently updated the Godot engine to Godot 4.5 Beta 5, which should fix the issue where the game would refuse to launch and show a message saying "A CPU with SSE4.2 Instruction set support is required."

This issue only seems to affect some Windows 10 users. Since I don't have a Windows 10 machine, I've been unable to test this myself, so please let me know if the issue still occurs.

For more information, check out the issue on Godot's GitHub page

Changed files in this update

