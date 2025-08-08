We recently updated the Godot engine to Godot 4.5 Beta 5, which should fix the issue where the game would refuse to launch and show a message saying "A CPU with SSE4.2 Instruction set support is required."
This issue only seems to affect some Windows 10 users. Since I don't have a Windows 10 machine, I've been unable to test this myself, so please let me know if the issue still occurs.
For more information, check out the issue on Godot's GitHub page
SSE4.2 Fix (I Hope)
