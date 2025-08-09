Big features

- Medals added with a specific goal time for each challenge.

- 5 new challenges added... but they're for the release.

- Seeds can be set, to race others with the same seed or optimize a specific seed.

- Room locations and challenge settings have been renamed internally.



Small features

- The house can be bigger than the map size, and it will follow the player around in that case.

- Map is centered vertically when there are less than 3 floors.

- Holes can loop from the right of the house to the left.

- An additional present appears next to the player if they should start with upgrades at the start of a challenge.

- Run count added per challenge, along with the best seeded time.

- LB and RB can be used to navigate the title scene and the settings.

- Game pauses when the current gamepad gets disconnected.

- UHD & 4K resolutions are disabled, they made the title screen lag a lot.

- Screen resolution is applied immediately in Windowed modes.

- Game scale is increased by default on small screens.

- Timer continues to run when turning the Steamdeck off.

- Improved the generation algorithm, which should make smaller maps easier to generate.

- Checks can be interacted with as soon as the player is grounded, not one frame after.

- Suri can talk to Homa while the printer is printing.

- Holes can be forced in the challenge configuration.



Gameplay Tweaks

- Vertical holes removed from Portal Palace.

- Cheese jump is resetted when using the rocket.



Level Design

- Some logic fixes.

- New Expert logic tricks added.

- Explosives should explose less in the face of the player in some situation (e.g. in the truck).

- It's not possible anymore to go in the basement pipe with only the cheese jump.

- Basement upper shelf has been lowered a bit to align with the staircase.



Graphics

- Challenge paintings remade.



Sound

- Hit pitch decreases if the player uses the same move many times in a row in the arcade fighting game.

- Pins don't make a noise after a while when thrown through a hole.



Writing

- Naro's specific event now happens at the end of day 9 instead of day 8.



Bugs

- The game froze for a bit every time it auto-saved.

- Monitor was sometimes not correctly restored on game startup.

- Changing the gamepad rumble force in-game correctly applies it right away.

- Some microwave and laundry fast cycles started even though there were many reachable checks.

- Audible click removed when entering the Living room.

- Mati can't give an onion to the player for her clean toque.

- Vyna wasn't aware you needed Polo's voice to give him the medallion.

- It was possible to cheese slam the top corner of the wall holes to gain extra height.

- Cheese slamming at the same frame you fall down a platform made the player disappear.

- Player can't cheese slam while riding the hot air balloon.

- Player was able to get out of bounds while entering a zone.

- The exit door is not hidden anymore when in the garage rail door.

- Pressing A just a frame after receiving a present from a Gacha Machine will correctly place a coin in the machine and not jump.

- Mouse cursor should disappear when playing with a gamepad.

- Treasure chests in the bathroom cabinet can't be revealed if the glass hasn't been broken.

- Hot milk will not cool down faster if the player doesn't have Yero's voice.

- Interiors are correctly hidden when the current room is unloaded while the interior content is fading out.