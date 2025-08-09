Big features
- Medals added with a specific goal time for each challenge.
- 5 new challenges added... but they're for the release.
- Seeds can be set, to race others with the same seed or optimize a specific seed.
- Room locations and challenge settings have been renamed internally.
Small features
- The house can be bigger than the map size, and it will follow the player around in that case.
- Map is centered vertically when there are less than 3 floors.
- Holes can loop from the right of the house to the left.
- An additional present appears next to the player if they should start with upgrades at the start of a challenge.
- Run count added per challenge, along with the best seeded time.
- LB and RB can be used to navigate the title scene and the settings.
- Game pauses when the current gamepad gets disconnected.
- UHD & 4K resolutions are disabled, they made the title screen lag a lot.
- Screen resolution is applied immediately in Windowed modes.
- Game scale is increased by default on small screens.
- Timer continues to run when turning the Steamdeck off.
- Improved the generation algorithm, which should make smaller maps easier to generate.
- Checks can be interacted with as soon as the player is grounded, not one frame after.
- Suri can talk to Homa while the printer is printing.
- Holes can be forced in the challenge configuration.
Gameplay Tweaks
- Vertical holes removed from Portal Palace.
- Cheese jump is resetted when using the rocket.
Level Design
- Some logic fixes.
- New Expert logic tricks added.
- Explosives should explose less in the face of the player in some situation (e.g. in the truck).
- It's not possible anymore to go in the basement pipe with only the cheese jump.
- Basement upper shelf has been lowered a bit to align with the staircase.
Graphics
- Challenge paintings remade.
Sound
- Hit pitch decreases if the player uses the same move many times in a row in the arcade fighting game.
- Pins don't make a noise after a while when thrown through a hole.
Writing
- Naro's specific event now happens at the end of day 9 instead of day 8.
Bugs
- The game froze for a bit every time it auto-saved.
- Monitor was sometimes not correctly restored on game startup.
- Changing the gamepad rumble force in-game correctly applies it right away.
- Some microwave and laundry fast cycles started even though there were many reachable checks.
- Audible click removed when entering the Living room.
- Mati can't give an onion to the player for her clean toque.
- Vyna wasn't aware you needed Polo's voice to give him the medallion.
- It was possible to cheese slam the top corner of the wall holes to gain extra height.
- Cheese slamming at the same frame you fall down a platform made the player disappear.
- Player can't cheese slam while riding the hot air balloon.
- Player was able to get out of bounds while entering a zone.
- The exit door is not hidden anymore when in the garage rail door.
- Pressing A just a frame after receiving a present from a Gacha Machine will correctly place a coin in the machine and not jump.
- Mouse cursor should disappear when playing with a gamepad.
- Treasure chests in the bathroom cabinet can't be revealed if the glass hasn't been broken.
- Hot milk will not cool down faster if the player doesn't have Yero's voice.
- Interiors are correctly hidden when the current room is unloaded while the interior content is fading out.
Version 4.7 - Rocket League
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update