Revamped Music
Thanks to Andres Maldonado, the game now has many new or improved music tracks, including:
Improved title screen music
Four distinct biome-specific music tracks for levels (each with two variants)
New end credits music
Quick Controls
To improve player experience, optional control bindings were added for Quick Reset and Quick Exit, which can be used to quickly reload or exit a level without opening the pause menu.
To prevent accidental use by new players, these controls are unbound by default. But for more experienced players, bindings can be added in the options menu.
Achievements
A new hidden achievement was also added.
Additonal Fixes
Updated credits to match music changes
Renamed level "In the Forest.." to "In the Forest..."
Adjusted player starting position in levels "Deep in a Thicket" and "A Clearing Up Ahead"
Changed files in this update