Revamped Music

Thanks to Andres Maldonado, the game now has many new or improved music tracks, including:

Improved title screen music

Four distinct biome-specific music tracks for levels (each with two variants)

New end credits music

Quick Controls

To improve player experience, optional control bindings were added for Quick Reset and Quick Exit, which can be used to quickly reload or exit a level without opening the pause menu.



To prevent accidental use by new players, these controls are unbound by default. But for more experienced players, bindings can be added in the options menu.





Achievements

A new hidden achievement was also added.





Additonal Fixes



Updated credits to match music changes

Renamed level "In the Forest.." to "In the Forest..."

Adjusted player starting position in levels "Deep in a Thicket" and "A Clearing Up Ahead"

