 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19533276 Edited 8 August 2025 – 20:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Revamped Music

Thanks to Andres Maldonado, the game now has many new or improved music tracks, including:

  • Improved title screen music

  • Four distinct biome-specific music tracks for levels (each with two variants)

  • New end credits music

Quick Controls

To improve player experience, optional control bindings were added for Quick Reset and Quick Exit, which can be used to quickly reload or exit a level without opening the pause menu.

To prevent accidental use by new players, these controls are unbound by default. But for more experienced players, bindings can be added in the options menu.

Achievements

A new hidden achievement was also added.

Additonal Fixes


Updated credits to match music changes
Renamed level "In the Forest.." to "In the Forest..."
Adjusted player starting position in levels "Deep in a Thicket" and "A Clearing Up Ahead"

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3760701
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3760702
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link