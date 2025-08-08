 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19533238 Edited 8 August 2025 – 19:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The "Pilot Manual" is here!

We realize that getting started with Project Fleet can sometimes be a bit bumpy. This is partly because Project Fleet is a unique game with few comparables. Second, we haven't provided enough information to help new players successfully raid planets.

We've heard your feedback and are proud to present the new "Pilot Manual":

In the Expeditions section of Story Mode, you'll now find the "Pilot Manual."

It contains a beginner's guide with the basics of spaceships, formations, fleet management, enemy planets, and detailed information on events.

We hope the "Pilot Manual" makes it easier for you to get started and helps you unlock your fleet's full potential.

-ArntWorks Development

