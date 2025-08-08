 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19533029 Edited 9 August 2025 – 13:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

With this update, we’ve added DirectX 11 Compatibility Mode, allowing even PCs without DX12 support to play.
In addition, the user level sharing site LIMSCAPERS has officially launched in Beta!
Uploading and downloading levels is now dramatically easier.

🆕 Key Updates

■ Main Application (LIMSCAPE 1.29)
・Added DX11 fallback mode (lower quality, but playable on PCs without DX12 support)
・Fixed an issue where the key mapping menu could not be closed with ESC
・Added a button in the UI to connect directly to LIMSCAPERS
・Added support for automatic loading from external URLs and files

■ Launcher
・Implemented URL scheme loading from LIMSCAPERS
・Added the ability to open .limscape files by double-clicking
・Added launch menu option for DirectX 11 Compatibility Mode
・Registry registration for URL/file schemes and icons

■ LIMSCAPERS (External Sharing Site)
・Account registration with email or Google login
・Upload levels directly from the game
・Level search, edit, and delete functions
・Comment feature (can be enabled or disabled)
・Report function, status display, and various counters
・Support for additional thumbnail images
・Established EULA and Privacy Policy

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19533029
Windows 64-bit Depot 3227461
