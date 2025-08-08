Hi everyone,

We have now released the following updates:



1.Added Exit Guide for Wallpaper Mode

We have added a tutorial on how to exit Wallpaper Mode. You will see the guide after updating the game and entering this mode.

Reminder: You can always exit Wallpaper Mode by clicking the FISHTOPIA icon in your system tray (at the bottom-right corner of your desktop).



2.Fixed Steam Achievement Sync Issue

Fixed an issue where achievements earned in-game were not displayed or synced correctly with the Steam client.



3.Fixed "Glittering Seahorse" Skill Bonus

Resolved an issue where the skill bonus for the "Glittering Seahorse" was not applying correctly.



4.Fixed Demo Save File Import Issue

The issue that prevented demo save files from being carried over to the full version has been resolved. You can now click "Continue" on the main menu to successfully load your progress from the demo.