Release Notes:

Added Airplane Hover Training I & II challenges



Added Steam achievements for the two new challenges



Added "Retrofuturistic Visitation" scenario for owners of the Flying Saucer (UFO) DLC



Challenges: Removed old Pause dialog. Added challenge instructions to Pause menu.



Challenges & Training: Fixed a situation where the paused state could get partially stuck, with lingering broken UI elements



Training: Changed how lessons and their titles are presented.



Multiplayer Host & Join menus: "Server Details" menu item correctly opens the Server Details info dialog



Multiplayer Host & Join menus: Added missing "Game Info" menu item



Added support for home/end keys in selection and navigation lists



File paths in popup messages at the top of the main menu system are displayed correctly with all characters intact



Improved text alignment for true/false settings



Fixed some bad text in the "Preferred First-person Camera" setting description



Numerical setting values do not display excessive decimal places when metric units are selected



Added new Welcome dialog tips and updated some existing ones



"Enable Recording Microphone" setting's default value is correctly listed as false



Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.