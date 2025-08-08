 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19532963 Edited 8 August 2025 – 19:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Gatekeepers!

We’re back with a small batch of fixes for this week (and what a hectic week it’s been - whew)

Fixes:

  • Hybrid’s passive icon no longer fails to turn red when activated.

  • Fixed a softlock caused by Capsules falling off the map.

  • Fixed an issue where Merchant’s Altar could be built but the achievement wouldn’t unlock.

  • Fixed being unable to purchase a second Triad using a controller.

  • Tornado no longer keeps building up power when the game is paused or slowed.

  • Fixed incorrect stats in the Leech artifact description.

  • Fixed unintended Gatekeeper attacks when selecting evolutions.

  • Fixed some stuck Chaos attacks.

  • Fixed lore text: “Universe” now correctly appears as “Universal” (e.g. Second Universal War).

  • Fixed enemy knockback from Arena boundaries.

  • Fixed Capsules targeting disconnected players still being counted in Generator objectives.

  • Fixed drones getting stuck in some areas and not following the player.

  • Fixed totem icon disappearing from minimap after activation.

  • (Needs confirmation) Fixed Chaos getting stuck between phase transitions, becoming invulnerable and idle.

Changes:

  • Significantly increased Capsule movement speed.

  • Chaos kill now counts for the entire team, not just the player who lands the final blow.

  • Full Time Stop is now enabled by default for new players.

  • Torches that alter the state of the Corrupted Quorium are now visually linked to it.

  • Artifact exclusions in the Emporium are now permanent and persist between runs.

  • You can now exclude artifacts from the Emporium while in the main menu/lobby.

  • Slightly increased delay before Chaos’ ring attacks hit.

  • Minimap readability significantly improved.

New Stuff:

  • Added omni-stone counters near Emporium buttons in menu and lobby.

  • Skill evolution descriptions are now available in the Database.

  • Added Streamer Mode toggle in the settings.

  • Added 5 new loading screen tips.

  • Added a minimap icon for the Breach disc (Echo).

We’ve also updated the plugin used for online multiplayer.
Things should be better - but if you run into bugs, please:

  1. Close the game.

  2. Navigate to:
    C:\\Users\\USERNAME\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Gravity Lagoon\\Gatekeeper

  3. Locate the Player.log file and send it to: support@gravitylagoon.com

We’ll look into it and do our best to sort it out.

Our team is taking a short vacation -
but we’re still around, and you can always reach us via Discord, email, or right here on Steam.

See you in the Throne Room

- Gravity Lagoon

Socials

Join our Discord

Join our Subreddit

Follow on X

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link