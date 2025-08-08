 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19532896 Edited 8 August 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • otters bless you with a stare of gratitude upon colony completion
  • improved colony completion button to be more obvious
  • minor boss stat balancing


I'm really grateful to all of you for playing! :)

So, huge thanks from otterhands! 🦦🦦🦦

Changed files in this update

Depot 3506061
