IT'S FINALLY TIME TO RELEASE THE CORRUPTION OF METAL ONTO THE WORLD!
Our master plan is finally complete.
"I don't get the reference" button
Right. On. Schedule. Mostly... Let's not talk about the Xbox delay.
Ok all jokes aside I can finally say, after 3 long years of development, that Metavoidal is available to play! AS WE SPEAK!
Wow, that's surreal to type.
Thank you so much for supporting us, this game, and our dream of releasing a commercial game. I'm so incredibly proud of every single team member that has ever touched the game, because it's our weird combination of ideas that made MVDL what it is.
There will never be another game like this, because we all put a bit of ourselves in it every day. And I cannot wait to hear what people say about it.
As always, if you run into any bugs please find us on any platform that you're comfortable using and send us what you've got. Or you can make use of the bugs channel in our discord.
And now, a sneaky reveal...
We're currently working on releasing MVDL's OST! That's right, we will have the soundtrack available as soon as we physically can. The tentative release date is the 22nd of August, but I will let you know as soon as I do if that changes.
The soundtrack will feature 43 tracks, including the theme song our wonderful maestro, JD Viljoen, created for the game. I can't wait for you guys to hear it, he did an incredible job with the OST and it deserves all the praise.
OK, I think that's all from us at the moment.
Thank you again for the support. At the time of writing, we've reached over 11 thousand wishlists. A number none of us even fathomed would be possible at the start of the project. But here we are! And it is quite literally thanks to you.
So for one more time,
GOOD LUCK & HAVE FUN!
<3 Yellow Lab Games