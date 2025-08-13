IT'S FINALLY TIME TO RELEASE THE CORRUPTION OF METAL ONTO THE WORLD!



Our master plan is finally complete.

Right. On. Schedule. Mostly... Let's not talk about the Xbox delay.

Ok all jokes aside I can finally say, after 3 long years of development, that Metavoidal is available to play! AS WE SPEAK!



Wow, that's surreal to type.



Thank you so much for supporting us, this game, and our dream of releasing a commercial game. I'm so incredibly proud of every single team member that has ever touched the game, because it's our weird combination of ideas that made MVDL what it is.



There will never be another game like this, because we all put a bit of ourselves in it every day. And I cannot wait to hear what people say about it.



As always, if you run into any bugs please find us on any platform that you're comfortable using and send us what you've got. Or you can make use of the bugs channel in our discord.

And now, a sneaky reveal...