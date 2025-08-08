- Removed dialogue referring to a "map vendor" that doesn't exist

- All enemies now take increased elemental damage

- Various bugs with the camera have been fixed

- Fixed an issue where enemies where clipping out of bounds

- "Cut to Ribbons" skill for the "Ninjato" now has a proper TP cost

- Various typos have been fixed

- Tons more bugs not specifically listed have been fixed over the past year (if any pop up please list them in the discussions page)



I have been very busy working on the next game in this series, it's a prequel to The Scarlet Chaos.

I plan to reveal it with the Steam page when I feel it is ready, the page should be ready by the end of the year or sooner :) if you're a fan of survival horror it may pique your interest.