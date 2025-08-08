- Removed dialogue referring to a "map vendor" that doesn't exist
- All enemies now take increased elemental damage
- Various bugs with the camera have been fixed
- Fixed an issue where enemies where clipping out of bounds
- "Cut to Ribbons" skill for the "Ninjato" now has a proper TP cost
- Various typos have been fixed
- Tons more bugs not specifically listed have been fixed over the past year (if any pop up please list them in the discussions page)
I have been very busy working on the next game in this series, it's a prequel to The Scarlet Chaos.
I plan to reveal it with the Steam page when I feel it is ready, the page should be ready by the end of the year or sooner :) if you're a fan of survival horror it may pique your interest.
Patch 1.05 + New Project Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2799971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update