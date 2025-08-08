 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19532838 Edited 8 August 2025 – 19:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Removed dialogue referring to a "map vendor" that doesn't exist
- All enemies now take increased elemental damage
- Various bugs with the camera have been fixed
- Fixed an issue where enemies where clipping out of bounds
- "Cut to Ribbons" skill for the "Ninjato" now has a proper TP cost
- Various typos have been fixed
- Tons more bugs not specifically listed have been fixed over the past year (if any pop up please list them in the discussions page)

I have been very busy working on the next game in this series, it's a prequel to The Scarlet Chaos.
I plan to reveal it with the Steam page when I feel it is ready, the page should be ready by the end of the year or sooner :) if you're a fan of survival horror it may pique your interest.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2799971
