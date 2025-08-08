Improvements
- Default language at first launch is now set to English instead of Korean.
- The stock price input field now automatically updates and reflects the latest market price.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the stock name remained in Korean even when English was selected.
- Fixed a bug where the stock quote price did not update in real time.
🛠️ v1.0.1 Update Notes
