8 August 2025 Build 19532830
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements
- Default language at first launch is now set to English instead of Korean.
- The stock price input field now automatically updates and reflects the latest market price.

Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the stock name remained in Korean even when English was selected.
- Fixed a bug where the stock quote price did not update in real time.

Depot 3882741
