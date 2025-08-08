 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19532810 Edited 8 August 2025 – 19:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimizations:

  1. Optimized box-pushing logic

  2. Slightly improved the pause menu

  3. Minor fixes for certain levels

Regarding controllers:

If you experience stick drift, you can try adjusting the deadzone setting under Input Settings > Controller.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3694471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link