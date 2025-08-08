 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19532705 Edited 8 August 2025 – 18:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Closed Beta Testers, we've just released the 13th beta build of 2.9.2.

Season 9, Patch II (v2.9.2-RC13) | Steam Release Update

🔧 General Updates

  • \[DEV] More maps have been cleaned and remove to reduce bloat in the game and prioritise upcoming original maps in Season 10.

  • \[DEV] Removed the TFC weapon events from the game files.

🌐 User Interface

  • Fixed an incorrect 'Close' button assignment in the Command Menu.

  • \[DEV] Fixed an issue in RC12 where the "Close" button in the Workshop dialog wasn't appearing correctly.

🎮 Gameplay

  • \[DEV] You can now use health First-Aid wallchargers in SWAT again.

  • To improve balancing, Uranium-based weapons have been banned from CTF.

    • \[DEV] Ok guys, if you really hate this, I'll undo it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3416642
