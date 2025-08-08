Hey Closed Beta Testers, we've just released the 13th beta build of 2.9.2.
Season 9, Patch II (v2.9.2-RC13) | Steam Release Update
🔧 General Updates
\[DEV] More maps have been cleaned and remove to reduce bloat in the game and prioritise upcoming original maps in Season 10.
\[DEV] Removed the TFC weapon events from the game files.
🌐 User Interface
Fixed an incorrect 'Close' button assignment in the Command Menu.
\[DEV] Fixed an issue in RC12 where the "Close" button in the Workshop dialog wasn't appearing correctly.
🎮 Gameplay
\[DEV] You can now use health First-Aid wallchargers in SWAT again.
To improve balancing, Uranium-based weapons have been banned from CTF.
\[DEV] Ok guys, if you really hate this, I'll undo it.
