8 August 2025 Build 19532596 Edited 8 August 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
• Fixed issue where the ship model disappeared when moving far away and returning.
• Overcharged batteries can no longer be deconstructed.
• Player sometimes being stuck after death.

General Improvements
• Game menu text headers updated to match main menu styling.
• Unity version reverted to the previous LTS release to investigate and potentially reduce crashes and freezes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3776771
