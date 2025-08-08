Bug Fixes
• Fixed issue where the ship model disappeared when moving far away and returning.
• Overcharged batteries can no longer be deconstructed.
• Player sometimes being stuck after death.
General Improvements
• Game menu text headers updated to match main menu styling.
• Unity version reverted to the previous LTS release to investigate and potentially reduce crashes and freezes.
Version 0.0.7 - Hotfix
