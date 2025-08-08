Born in The Cogs beneath Sharn's Lower City, Lazaapz's remarkable intellect elevated her to the Tradefair district, where her mechanical genius became highly sought after by the Dragonmarked Houses. Lazaapz's first invention was a functional mechanical arm to replace the one she was born without; now she leads an elite team of engineers in cutting-edge research and development.



Following the discovery of a mysterious Eldritch Machine, Lazaapz was brought in by House Cannith to ascertain the purpose of the device. Shortly after, both Lazaapz and the machine disappeared, never to be seen again.

Lazaapz

Lazaapz

NAME

9

SEAT

2.5%

CRIT CHANCE

100%

CRIT DAMAGE

Female (She/Her)

GENDER

19

AGE

Neutral Evil

ALIGNMENT

25

OVERWHELM

Goblin

SPECIES

Artificer

CLASS

Tanking / Support / Control

ROLES

None

AFFILIATION



STR: 8 DEX: 16 CON: 16 INT: 18 WIS: 10 CHA: 8 TOT: 76

Abilities

Basic Attack

Stunning Gauntlet(melee) -Lazaapz attacks and stuns the nearest enemy. Every fifth attack, she uses her Grappling Fist to pull an enemy closer to her instead.



Formation Abilities

Fury of the Small - Lazaapz's posse is Champions that are from smaller species: dwarves, fairies, gnomes, goblins, halflings, kobolds, and/or plasmoids. Lazaapz increases the damage of her posse by 100% for each posse member in the formation, stacking multiplicatively.



- Lazaapz has a set of Artificer Power Armor. She starts each area with 100 stacks of Power Armor. Damage taken by Lazaapz is decreased by a percentage equal to her current Power Armor stacks, but the armor consumes 1 stack of Power Armor each time she would take damage. Can not be decreased below 0. Contingency Plan - When Lazaapz's Power Armor stacks reach 0, her armor sends out a massive shockwave, dealing 120 seconds of BUD damage to all enemies and pushing them back to the far side of the screen. Lazaapz then drops her shield and retreats to behind the formation, her armor shuts down, and she begins to repair it, taking 10 seconds for each time the armor has shut down in the current area (including this time). Upon finishing her work, she leaps back to her original location, knocking back any enemies that she encounters on her way, grabbing her shield, and refilling her Power Armor stacks to full.



Specializations A

Fury of the Brawl - Lazaapz's posse now also includes Champions with a melee base attack and is buffed by 100% (post-stack).



Specializations B

Guardian - Lazaapz gains the Debuff role and increases Power Armor's max stacks by 25. Lazaapz fires her gauntlet in a line each time she loses 25 Power Armor stacks. Enemies hit take 15 seconds of BUD damage, gain a debuff, and are knocked back. The debuff causes enemies to take 1000% extra damage from all sources, and stacks multiplicatively up to 5 times.



Ultimate Ability

Flash of Genius(magic) -For a short duration, Lazaapz increases her equipment buff and deals ultimate damage with her attacks.

Equipment

Global DPS Buff

SLOT 1

Buffs all Specializations B

SLOT 2

Fury of the Small Buff

SLOT 3

Health Increase

SLOT 4

Artificer Infusion Buff

SLOT 5

Buffs all Specializations A

SLOT 6



Feats

Uncommon

Selflesness

Increases the damage to all Champions by 10%. Tough

Increases the health of Lazaapz by 15% Towering Height

Increases the effect of Lazaapz's ability by 20% Friendly Fury

Increases the effect of Lazzapz's first set of Specializations by 20%.

Rare

Inspiring Leader

Increases the damage to all Champions by 25% Resilient

Increases the health of Lazaapz by 30% Arcane Heights

Increases the effect of Lazaapz's ability by 40% Panic Button

Increases the effect of Lazaapz's ability by 50% Enhanced Infusion

Increases the effect of Lazaapz's ability by 40% Reinforced Fury

Increases the effect of Lazzapz's first set of Specializations by 40%. Artificial Improvisation

Increases the effect of Lazzapz's second set of Specializations by 40%.

Epic

Heavily Armored

Increases the health of Lazaapz by 60% Kneecapper

Increases the effect of Lazaapz's ability by 80% Overclock

Increases Lazaapz's maximum Power Armor stacks by 25.

Increases Lazaapz's maximum Power Armor stacks by 25. Emergency Protocol

Increases the effect of Lazaapz's ability by 100% Guardian Mk. II

Increases the frequency of Lazaapz's Gauntlet Launcher from her Guardian Specialization by 5 Guardian Mk. III

Increases the BUD damage of Lazaapz' Gauntlet Launcher from her Guardian Specialization by 100% Taunt

Increases the damage of all Champions by 100%. Lazaapz's attacks have a 50% chance to taunt enemies.

Lazaapz Feedback

Lazaapz has received a rework, which arrives on August 13! Learn all about the update below...