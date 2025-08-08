Greetings, Gatekeepers!

We’re back with a small batch of fixes for this week (and what a hectic week it’s been - whew)

Fixes:

Hybrid’s passive icon no longer fails to turn red when activated.

Fixed a softlock caused by Capsules falling off the map.

Fixed an issue where Merchant’s Altar could be built but the achievement wouldn’t unlock.

Fixed being unable to purchase a second Triad using a controller.

Tornado no longer keeps building up power when the game is paused or slowed.

Fixed incorrect stats in the Leech artifact description.

Fixed unintended Gatekeeper attacks when selecting evolutions.

Fixed some stuck Chaos attacks.

Fixed lore text: “Universe” now correctly appears as “Universal” (e.g. Second Universal War).

Fixed enemy knockback from Arena boundaries.

Fixed Capsules targeting disconnected players still being counted in Generator objectives.

Fixed drones getting stuck in some areas and not following the player.

Fixed totem icon disappearing from minimap after activation.

(Needs confirmation) Fixed Chaos getting stuck between phase transitions, becoming invulnerable and idle.

Changes:

Significantly increased Capsule movement speed.

Chaos kill now counts for the entire team, not just the player who lands the final blow.

Full Time Stop is now enabled by default for new players.

Torches that alter the state of the Corrupted Quorium are now visually linked to it.

Artifact exclusions in the Emporium are now permanent and persist between runs.

You can now exclude artifacts from the Emporium while in the main menu/lobby.

Slightly increased delay before Chaos’ ring attacks hit.

Minimap readability significantly improved.

New Stuff:

Added omni-stone counters near Emporium buttons in menu and lobby.

Skill evolution descriptions are now available in the Database.

Added Streamer Mode toggle in the settings.

Added 5 new loading screen tips.

Added a minimap icon for the Breach disc (Echo).

We’ve also updated the plugin used for online multiplayer.

Things should be better - but if you run into bugs, please:

Close the game. Navigate to:

C:\\Users\\USERNAME\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Gravity Lagoon\\Gatekeeper Locate the Player.log file and send it to: support@gravitylagoon.com

We’ll look into it and do our best to sort it out.

Our team is taking a short vacation -

but we’re still around, and you can always reach us via Discord, email, or right here on Steam.

See you in the Throne Room

- Gravity Lagoon

