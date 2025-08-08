- Fixed bug where captured ships could board even with one crew member
- Fixed bug where more reinforcements spawned if you save and load in Ambush at Ongess mission
- Fixed bug where game crashes if the player hides all ships behind islands when the enemy cannot move
- The Bitter Conclusion now always leads to the Bad End
- Fixed bug where you could capture forts
- Increased armor of Arcadius
- Fixed bug where a story forced retreat from a boarding battle counted as a defeat
- Fixed bug where text offset always reset on game start
- Fixed bug where you couldn't rebind quickload in the options without quickloading
- Fixed bug where game crashed if you quick loaded without a quick save
- Typos resolved
