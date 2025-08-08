 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19532493 Edited 8 August 2025 – 18:39:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where captured ships could board even with one crew member
  • Fixed bug where more reinforcements spawned if you save and load in Ambush at Ongess mission
  • Fixed bug where game crashes if the player hides all ships behind islands when the enemy cannot move
  • The Bitter Conclusion now always leads to the Bad End
  • Fixed bug where you could capture forts
  • Increased armor of Arcadius
  • Fixed bug where a story forced retreat from a boarding battle counted as a defeat
  • Fixed bug where text offset always reset on game start
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't rebind quickload in the options without quickloading
  • Fixed bug where game crashed if you quick loaded without a quick save
  • Typos resolved

